Former champion removed from roster page days before WWE Royal Rumble after tearful farewell

A former champion has now been removed from the promotion's roster page, mere days before the WWE Royal Rumble. There are now rumors of the star featuring on the show.

Jordynne Grace is no stranger to the WWE audience. Over the last year, the star has shown up in the company several times and there is talk of her having further matches in the company in the future as well, now that she's left TNA. The star had her last day in the company earlier this month and then bid a teary farewell after she lost her TNA Knockouts Championship to Tessa Blanchard.

Grace has been a fixture in TNA for a long time, and now that she's left, she's expected to be a part of WWE going forward, potentially making her debut appearance while signed with the company in the Royal Rumble. Earlier this week, she was removed from the TNA roster page as well, which no longer features her.

The wrestling roster page has been updated (Image credit: TNAwrestling.com)
With the star's arrival imminent, there's a lot of speculation about how she'll do. She's quite familiar with the Royal Rumble, having wrestled there last year, but a good showing this time could even mean that she could be heading to WrestleMania directly to challenge for a title.

The coming week should reveal more about what's next for her.

