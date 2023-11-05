Former champion returned at Crown Jewel to squash Brock Lesnar, WWE fans joke

A former champion returned to WWE during Crown Jewel last night in Saudi Arabia.

The champion in question is Kairi Sane. After the former Kabuki Warrior was brought back, a hilarious joke involving her and Brock Lesnar has been doing the rounds on the internet.

For those unaware, the Internet was blown away by photoshopped pictures of Kairi Sane and Brock Lesnar in a Steel Cage match. The brilliantly edited photos could deceive anyone into thinking the two really locked horns in a match.

This marked the beginning of a running gag among fans who joked that Sane could easily defeat Brock Lesnar. Many even argued that The Beast Incarnate fears falling prey to The Pirate Princess.

Kairi Sane made a surprise return at Crown Jewel during the WWE Women's Championship match. The intense title bout saw IYO SKY put her belt on the line against Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE had to fend off Damage CTRL's Bayley throughout the match.

However, it was Kairi Sane who ran a crucial interference, attacking Belair to help her old friend IYO SKY retain her gold. Sane's much-awaited WWE return thrilled fans, and many saw it as an opportunity to bring back the popular meme with Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate missed a Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia for the first time, ending his 66-month streak. Fans joked that Sane is back in the promotion only to face Lesnar.

Others added that The Beast Incarnate would be "squashed" and noted how the latter has been "ducking and dodging" the returning superstar. Here's how WWE fans reacted when Kairi Sane's epic return brought back the legendary joke involving her and Brock Lesnar:

John Cena hails Brock Lesnar as an underrated performer in WWE

John Cena recently shared his honest take on Brock Lesnar, hailing The Beast Incarnate as an "extremely underrated" performer despite being named amongst the greatest of all time. Cena revealed that Lesnar is honest and his opponents know where they stand with him at all times, which the 16-time champion finds admirable. Cena was quoted as saying:

"I love Brock [Lesnar] as a performer. I think he's extremely underrated even though he's in that conversation of the greatest of all time. And I love him as a human being. He is wholeheartedly himself and shoots you straight. At least you know where you stand with him at all times. And I really admire that about him. And he's been wonderful to me over the years. And another person that we kinda matriculated together, and we both have our different paths to success and we're both rooting for each other constantly."

Cena competed in a singles match at Crown Jewel, where he locked horns with Solo Sikoa. The Bloodline member picked up a monumental victory by nearly squashing John Cena. The latter received a standing ovation from fans as rumors of John Cena retiring left WWE fans dreading.

