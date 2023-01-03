Former champion returns on RAW to stop The Bloodline along with the WWE locker room

The Bloodline cut the intro to Monday Night RAW short as they began a hostile takeover of the show. The segment also saw the return of former 24/7 Champion Elias, who assisted Kevin Owens and the rest of the locker room in stopping the faction.

Roman Reigns' group are fresh off a defeat at the hands of Kevin Owens and John Cena on the last episode of SmackDown in 2022. Reigns and Zayn took on the former Universal Champion and the 16-time world champion in a tag team match. KO has been hot on the heels of the group and demands a world title match against The Tribal Chief.

The first RAW of 2023 saw The Bloodline attempt a hostile takeover of the show. As things got out of hand, Kevin Owens came out and attempted to take out the faction all by himself. However, WWE official Adam Pearce stopped Owens and asked his security to escort the group out of the arena.

That did not go well, as the guards were taken out by Zayn and the rest of the group. Owens, assisted by the rest of the locker room, came out to take out the heel faction.

Elias was also involved in the fight as he returned after a few weeks on the red brand. The former 24/7 Champion seemed pumped to be a part of the show and was raring to go.

Although he was out for two weeks, he played a crucial role along with Kevin Owens, The Street Profits, Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander, among others, to make Solo Sikoa and co. retreat.

Adam Pearce then announced that he was not going to let The Bloodline off so easily and stated that every member of the faction will be involved in a match. Elias will go up first as he will take on Sikoa in a Music City Street Fight.

It will be interesting to see what role Elias will play in the storyline going forward.

