 ''I know there was an issue''- Former world champion reveals the truth behind Jeff Hardy's WWE release following 'erratic behaviour'

Jeff Hardy was released by the company in December last year. The release came after Hardy left his match at a WWE live event and walked into the crowd. His tag team partner Drew McIntyre even called him out but he was nowhere to be found.

WWE asked Hardy to join rehab, which he declined, leading to him being let go by the company. The Charismatic Enigma is currently serving his 90-day non-compete clause.

Matt Hardy revealed on Mattitude Monday that Jeff's test results have come clean and he was never under the influence. While Matt admitted that Jeff's behavior was erratic, he said that it was just part of who he is:

“He’s been clean, he’s been clean the whole while he has been there. I know there was an issue, they said ‘Jeff Hardy had this erratic behavior. He jumped over the guardrail or whatever.’ But look, it’s Jeff Hardy. He’s a weird dude, it’s kind of what he does. The erratic behavior is why they gave him the drug test and they sent him home,'' said Matt.

Matt Hardy talks about the stress Jeff Hardy was under in WWE

Matt Hardy talked about the level of stress a superstar has to face in WWE. He said that even though he loves the company, it can't be denied that the work environment is stressful.

Here is what he had to say about his younger brother walking out:

''I don’t think he did it intentionally trying to get fired if that’s what you’re asking,” Hardy said. “I just think he did it because he does s–t like that all the time. There are times we’d be in the ring wrestling or working, and he just goes into business for himself because that’s just something he feels.''

Also Read Article Continues below

Hardy was allegedly offered a spot in the 2022 Hall of Fame if he returned to the company. However, he declined the offer.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Arjun