Former champion's "beautiful and healthy" new look has WWE Universe spellbound

The WWE Universe has been treated to the finest surprises over the past several months. A former champion has recently undergone a change of look, drawing a positive response from fans. The name in question is Zelina Vega.

Fans have seen many superstars return over the past few months. Additionally, many performers have changed their look to bring something new to their character.

CM Punk, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles are a few of the stars who recently returned to WWE and showcased their incredible physique after a physical transformation.

Meanwhile, former Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega recently drastically changed her look, drawing a great response from her supporters. Vega took to social media to post pictures of herself with curled hair. Vega's new hairdo seems impressive, and fans asked her to bring the new look to WWE TV.

Zelina Vega is one of the most promising female wrestlers in WWE. She has achieved a lot in her career and is now looking to win her first world title.

It will be great to see the 32-year-old defeat a top superstar for the gold. Many believe she deserves a solo championship run for all the work she has put in over the years.

Zelina Vega recently credited a former WWE champion for saving her wedding

Zelina Vega recently spoke about her wedding day on her Twitch channel. She credited former SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair for saving the day with an incredibly kind gesture during her wedding.

Vega noted that only 13 people were invited to her big day. Belair was one of the few in attendance, and she greatly helped her.

"We had only 13 people there. Because we wanted it small, we wanted it very intimate. But we had Bianca [Belair] there, and for some reason, I thought I could do all this," she said.

Vega added that she hadn't planned a song for her walk down the aisle, and Bianca Belair helped set it up for her.

"First of all, I was getting late for it (...) And then Bianca calls me and goes, 'Hey, what are we doing for music,' and I was like 'huh?' I said, 'I don't know, do we need music?' And she's like, 'Yeah, like, what are you walking down the aisle to?'"

Everything turned out well in the end after The EST of WWE helped Vega choose the song and played it on her phone, which was connected to the sound system. The LWO member and Bianca Belair are good friends behind the scenes.

