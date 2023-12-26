Watch: Zelina Vega shows off stunning new look

Zelina Vega often changes her look, depending on the WWE show she's wrestling on or which storyline she is featured in. She surprised fans with another change for Christmas.

The former Queen's Crown winner has been teaming with top SmackDown stars as the blue brand's women's division deals with Damage CTRL. Vega recently had a run-in with Asuka which ruined her wig inspired by Demon Slayer manga character Kyojuro Rengoku.

Vega took to her Instagram Stories on Christmas to reveal her new look, or at least her new natural look. She blamed the change on Asuka but embraced it eventually, wishing her fans a Merry Christmas.

"Oh, hi. This is a side you haven't seen of me, or at least not in a while, but I figured since Asuka did ruin my Rengoku wig, I would let the real hair kind of hang out for a little bit. So, Merry Christmas guys... I hope it's amazing, and I'm sending a big hug to every single one of you," Zelina Vega said before ending the video with a kiss.

Screenshot of Zelina Vega's post on Instagram Stories

Queen Zelina's feud with Damage CTRL began with a win over Bayley on the October 13 edition of SmackDown. She teamed up with Mia Yim for a loss to Asuka and Kairi Sane on December 15, but then tagged with Yim, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi for a Holiday Havoc match win over Bayley, Asuka, Sane, and IYO SKY this past Friday.

Zelina Vega speaks on her transition to being a WWE Superstar

The pro wrestling career of Zelina Vega began in 2010, and before she signed with WWE in 2017 she had success as a wrestler with TNA.

Vega has managed several wrestlers since coming to WWE - Andrade El Idolo, Angel Garza, Austin Theory, and most recently the LWO. The 32-year-old previously spoke with Screen Rant and discussed her transition from manager to a superstar, and how big a 2024 Royal Rumble win would be for her.

"I think that [winning the Royal Rumble] would be the cherry on top of something so perfect for me because, and I mentioned this before, but people, I've been a manager for someone for a good five years in WWE. So this is a whole new Zelina that they're seeing as far as me being a wrestler and a baby face because that did not come easy at all. I will say that that did not come very easy or, I guess, natural for me because they've always said I've been a natural heel. But I think it's just allowing people to get to know the real me and just letting that come out to play for a bit," Zelina Vega said.

Vega is a one-time former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. She won the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament in 2021, but has not held singles gold in the promotion. However, a 2024 Royal Rumble win could lead to her a championship win.

Do you prefer Zelina Vega as a wrestler or manager? What is your prediction for Zelina Vega's next few years in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

