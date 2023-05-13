Former Champion's undefeated streak comes to an end on WWE SmackDown

Edge made his return this week on WWE SmackDown, where he wrestled for the first time since WrestleMania. The Rated R Superstar dominated much of the match and looked like the most likely man to advance in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament.

Instead, it was AJ Styles who picked up the win by delivering a Phenomenal Forearm to Edge after his interaction with Rey Mysterio.

Given his recent hiatus, Edge hasn't lost since February 20th when he came up short to Austin Theory in a United States Championship match. Since then, The Rated R Superstar was able to defeat Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39. He defeated The Demon King in a brutal No-DQ match where many fans believed that it should have been Edge putting over the younger star.

Interestingly, this is just the eighth time that Edge has lost in WWE since making his return at the 2021 Royal Rumble. He has since been on hiatus several times but has shared the ring with the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton.

It's believed that WWE could be pushing for AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship finals at Night of Champions.

Do you think Edge should have won his match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

