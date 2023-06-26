Former champion says match with Charlotte Flair was her "WrestleMania moment" (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Natalya recently recalled her match with Charlotte Flair from NXT in 2014, saying it was her "WrestleMania moment."

Back at the inaugural NXT TakeOver on May 29, 2014, Natalya and Charlotte went to war for the vacant NXT Women's Championship. While the 41-year-old was accompanied by her uncle Bret Hart at ringside, The Queen had the support of her father, Ric Flair. The match surpassed all expectations and was arguably the finest of the night, with Charlotte Flair coming on top.

In a chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya explained that she doesn't view performing on the former Black and Gold brand as a downgrade.

The RAW Superstar mentioned that one of her favorite matches of her career went down in NXT when she took on Charlotte at TakeOver 2014. Natalya went as far as to say that the bout was her "WrestleMania moment."

"Anytime I have been presented to go to NXT, I never looked at it as a step down because one of the most significant matches of my career was when Triple H asked me to go to NXT and work with a newcomer named Charlotte. And that was in 2014. Besides the match I had with Lacey in Saudi Arabia, the match I had with Charlotte Flair in 2014 was my WrestleMania moment," said Natalya. [8:09 - 8:39]

Natalya reveals why she's proud of her match with Charlotte Flair

Furthermore, Natalya stated that the match was not only a platform for her to showcase her skills but also to elevate Charlotte Flair, who was unfairly unknown among the larger fanbase base back then. She also mentioned how her match with The Queen is counted as one of the best star-making bouts in WWE history.

"It was the most special match of my career because I was able to show what I was capable of doing inside the ring, along with taking a brand new woman that nobody knew or nobody believed in yet and say, 'This is what she's capable of but look what I'm capable of.' That match with Charlotte is one of those that has gone down in history that people still talk about in the same breath as Bret Hart vs. Roddy Piper or Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect or Kurt Angle vs. Rey Mysterio," added Natalya. [8:39 - 9:09]

Natalya and Charlotte Flair went on to have several more equally great matches on the main roster as well in the subsequent years.

