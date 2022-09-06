"That would be cool" - 2-time champion on possibly working with former WWE star Bray Wyatt

Former NXT North American and the United States Champion Damian Priest has commented on whether he would be open to working with former WWE star Bray Wyatt.

It's been speculated that The Eater of Worlds is on his way back to the company following Vince McMahon's exit and Triple H's takeover. The Game has brought back several released stars over the past couple of weeks, including Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Dakota Kai.

The former Universal Champion recently posted a cryptic tweet on Twitter, reacting to the rumors about his much-anticipated return.

Speaking to Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Damian Priest stated he would love to work with Bray Wyatt as there's plenty to learn from him.

“Absolutely, of course – the guy’s extremely smart with how to present himself and you can always learn from someone like that. And getting to work with him, I think he’s a fantastic performer! That would be cool to be able to do something with him. For sure, if there was ever a day that that was a possibility, that would be cool,” he said.

Triple H describes what it was like working with Bray Wyatt in WWE

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, The Cerebral Assassin himself shared his honest thoughts on the Eater of Worlds and what it was like working with him in WWE.

“One of the most… I mean this in the best way possible… crazy, creative people I’ve ever been around. [His] mind just never stops thinking of creative. But it’s like being in a whirlwind of stuff, so without the harness and without somebody to point the tornado, it’s just all over the place [laughs]. He’s a victim of his own mind and his creative, and it’s just everywhere," said Triple H.

Bray Wyatt was a major star in WWE during his previous run with the company. He portrayed a spooky character known as The Fiend, which was very popular with the fans. After his shocking release last year, the WWE Universe would love to see The Fiend on TV once again.

Do you think Bray Wyatt is WWE bound? Sound off in the comments below!

