Former champion is seemingly missing ahead of WWE RAW

A former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion is missing ahead of tonight's edition of the red brand in Rhode Island.

It was reported earlier by Fightful Select that WWE had prepared missing posters for Otis of the Alpha Academy ahead of tonight's RAW.

The report was accurate, as Otis' tag team partner, Chad Gable, is actively searching for the 31-year-old star. Maximum Male Models have attempted to recruit the former MITB winner to the group as of late and have a history of using missing-person posters.

Chad Gable of Alpha Academy took to Twitter to plea for help in finding his tag team partner. He included a missing person poster in his tweet and claimed that Otis was last seen on last week's edition of the red brand.

Gable added that he is offering a "free lesson" for $99.95 at the Alpha Academy as a reward for the safe return of his tag team partner.

"Please help…#RAW," tweeted Chad Gable.

former RAW tag team champions are unsure about rumored break-up in WWE

Chad Gable and Otis have been an entertaining tag team on the red brand but have only been able to capture the RAW Tag Team Championship once as a tag team.

A recent report from WRKD Wrestling stated that there have been discussions to have Otis join Maximum Male Models in a comedy role. Gable is reportedly also considered for a push as a singles star by WWE.

However, Alpha Academy is reportedly hesitant about breaking up as a tag team due to their real-life friendship.

"There have been discussions of pushing Chad Gable as more of a serious singles star while moving Otis to Maximum Male Models in a comedy role. Gable and Otis are on the fence about splitting up due to their long time, close friendship," tweeted WRKD Wrestling.

There have been discussions of pushing Chad Gable as more of a serious singles star while moving Otis to Maximum Male Models in a comedy role.



Alpha Academy is an entertaining duo, but WWE may see more value in separating the two superstars. Time will tell if Otis and Chad Gable eventually break up as a tag team.

