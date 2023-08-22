Former champion sends brutal one-word message after making surprising revelation on WWE RAW

After making a surprising revelation on WWE RAW, a former champion sent a brutal message on social media.

Shinsuke Nakamura's career has been floundering for the better part of a year in WWE. While he has been involved in feuds lately, most of his matches have featured some other superstar interfering.

This has only upset the King of Strong style, and he is currently undergoing a character change. This resulted in him attacking Rollins a couple of weeks ago on RAW. Then last week, he challenged Rollins to a World Heavyweight Title match before whispering something in his ear which caught the Visionary off-guard. Nakamura then attacked Rollins with the Kinshasa.

On Monday Night RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura revealed that Seth Rollins has an injured back and has been in pain for several years. He then warned Rollins that he would break him during their match.

After making the shocking revelation, Shinsuke Nakamura took to social media to share a brutal message in Japanese which translates to "wreck it." This could be him implying that he will wreck Rollins' back.

"BUKKOWASU," he wrote.

Check out the tweet here:

Expand Tweet

This revelation has made this rivalry all the more interesting and should make Rollins' reign even more interesting if he wins at WWE Payback, as his future opponents will target his injured back.

What did you make of Shinsuke Nakamura's tweet? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot