Former champion sends a message to Cody Rhodes after his live event photo goes viral on Twitter

Former WWE star and Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona sent a message to Cody Rhodes on social media.

Rhodes is currently feuding with Brock Lesnar, whom he will face in a first-ever singles match at the upcoming Backlash premium live event. A few weeks back, Lesnar turned his back on Rhodes on an episode of RAW.

On Twitter, Cardona reacted to one of Rhodes' latest photos from a WWE live event. He sarcastically thanked The American Nightmare for paying tribute to the 'Indy God' due to the hat he was wearing:

"Thanks to my good friend @CodyRhodes for rockin’ an INDY GOD hat!" wrote Cardona.

Since departing WWE, Cardona has dubbed himself the 'Indy God.' He has found massive success on the independent circuit, notably in GCW.

Vince Russo made a bold prediction regarding Cody Rhodes' WWE future

Vince Russo recently made a bold prediction regarding Cody Rhodes' WWE future.

In the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Rhodes' promo gave heel-ish vibes.

"The heel comes out and says, 'Cody, we've all got scars.' Yes, exactly! That's the heel saying that to the babyface. It should be the other way around," Russo continued. "If he is not going to make a heel turn quickly within the next year, I will eat one of these hats. This was a one hundred percent heel promo. Bro, if the crowd wasn't conditioned, an A-hole chant should've broken out. Oh, you got a little boo-boo but you're a hero bro. You don't really talk about it, but you're talking. Am I wrong with this?"

Rhodes was unable to dethrone Roman Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

On RAW after 'Mania, he was set to team up with Brock Lesnar for a tag team match against The Bloodline. As noted earlier, Lesnar turned his back on Rhodes, setting up a match between the two.

