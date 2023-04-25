"That's the heel saying that to the babyface" - Wrestling veteran makes a bold prediction about Cody Rhodes' future in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Cody Rhodes' promo at the start of RAW this week.

Rhodes addressed the WWE Universe this week at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. He mentioned that the last time he was in the building was Hell in a Cell, and he was competing with a torn pec. Cody then turned his attention to his match against Brock Lesnar at Backlash but was interrupted by Finn Balor. The Judgment Day member claimed that he couldn't win against Brock and should turn to the Gothic faction for help.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW this week, Russo claimed that Cody Rhodes' promo gave heelish vibes. He detailed that Rhodes said he didn't talk about his scar and yet, kept going on about it. The former writer even bet that The American Nightmare would turn heel within a year.

"The heel comes out and says, 'Cody, we've all got scars.' Yes, exactly! That's the heel saying that to the babyface. It should be the other way around." Russo continued, "If he is not going to make a heel turn quickly within the next year, I will eat one of these hats. This was a one hundred percent heel promo. Bro, if the crowd wasn't conditioned, an A-hole chant should've broken out. Oh, you got a little boo-boo but you're a hero bro. You don't really talk about it, but you're talking. Am I wrong with this?" [16:32 - 17:53]

Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor on RAW

The American Nightmare had a point to prove as he stepped inside the ring against Judgment Day's Finn Balor.

Rhodes and Balor fought tooth and nail, and the newly revealed World Heavyweight Championship at ringside seemed to bring out the best in both stars.

During the match, Balor countered a Cross Rhodes attempt and hit a DDT. After some more back-and-forth, Cody finally caught his opponent and slammed him to the mat with a Pedigree and The Cross Rhodes for the win.

With just weeks left for Backlash, Cody picked up an important win and also sent a strong message to Brock Lesnar.

Do you feel Cody Rhodes could be in for an unexpected heel turn? Let us know in the comments section below.

