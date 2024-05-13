Former champion sends one-word message ahead of major match against Jey Uso

The King of the Ring (KOTR) Tournament is currently underway. A recent NXT call-up to the main roster, Ilja Dragunov is scheduled to face Jey Uso in the Tournament's next round tonight on RAW. The Mad Dragon recently posted a message on social media ahead of the all-important contest.

Ilja Dragunov was drafted to the red brand on Night Two of the recent WWE Draft. The 30-year-old defeated WWE Speed Champion Ricochet last week on RAW in the first-round match of the KOTR Tournament. Elsewhere on the show, Jey Uso won his first-round bout against Finn Bálor.

After securing first-round wins on the May 6 edition of Monday Night RAW, the two superstars are scheduled to lock horns tonight on the red brand. Ahead of the match against the former Bloodline member, Dragunov took to his Instagram story to share a one-word message as he posted a picture of the match graphic.

"Showdown," he wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of Ilja Dragunov's Instagram story below:

WWE veteran picks Jey Uso as one of his favorites to win the King of the Ring Tournament

Jey Uso was not originally a part of the King of the Ring Tournament. However, after Drew McIntyre was not medically cleared to compete last week, the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion was announced as his replacement.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo picked Uso and Carmelo Hayes as his favorites to become the King of the Ring. The 63-year-old praised the two superstars as he stated that Carmelo would be a better pick to win the whole thing.

"I got two choices, and I don't wanna put them in any particular order. Yeet [Jey Uso] is really getting over. This could put him over the top. But I am also looking at this, and as you know, putting on my booker hat, he doesn't need to win it.... The new kid [Carmelo Hayes]... Hayes. You wanna put a rocket under somebody bro. And you know bro, this guy is very really like Elix Skipper like, where he could be cocky, and you know, wear that banner and be able to cut good promos," he said.

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Jey Uso challenged Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash 2024. The two superstars battled it out before The Judgment Day member secured the win following interference from Finn Bálor and JD MDonagh. After losing the title match, Uso has his sights set on becoming the King of the Ring.

