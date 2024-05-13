WWE veteran picks 29-year-old star over Jey Uso to win the King of the Ring tournament (Exclusive)

According to a WWE veteran, a young superstar deserves to win the King of the Ring tournament more than even Jey Uso.

Carmelo Hayes has only recently started gaining mainstream popularity in the Stamford-based promotion. His talent is evident from the fact that he recently faced Cody Rhodes in a singles match, holding his own for a considerable period of time before being defeated.

With Hayes advancing in the King of the Ring tournament, Vince Russo believes this is a good opportunity to push the 29-year-old former NXT Champion. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran explained that although Jey Uso could certainly win the tournament, Carmelo would be a better pick.

"I got two choices, and I don't wanna put them in any particular order. Yeet [Jey Uso] is really getting over. This could put him over the top. But I am also looking at this and as you know, putting on my booker hat, he doesn't need to win it.... The new kid [Carmelo Hayes]... Hayes. You wanna put a rocket under somebody bro. And you know bro, this guy is very really like Elix Skipper like, where he could be cocky and you know, wear that banner and be able to cut good promos," said Russo. [1:50 onwards]

The WWE veteran thinks Carmelo Hayes has not been handled properly

Vince Russo is clearly very impressed by Carmelo Hayes, but he thinks that the superstar's match with Cody Rhodes served no purpose.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, he stated that Hayes winning the King of The Ring tournament could set him up as a WWE title contender.

"My god bro, this gives you an opponent for the next pay per view. And bro you could have put it on Hayes, Cody already had a match with Hayes that meant nothing! You could have put the kid over, made him earn the shot, winning King of the Ring, and in the next pay per view Cody has got an opponent for the next pay-per-view. What's the point of not getting a title shot?" questioned Russo. [4:23 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Carmelo Hayes in WWE on the main roster.

