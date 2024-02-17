Former champion sends three-word-message ahead of major WWE SmackDown match

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown is pretty stacked, as The Rock and Roman Reigns are scheduled to make their much-anticipated appearances on television. The show will also feature multiple Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, including the contest between Shotzi and Tiffany Stratton. The former recently sent out a message ahead of the all-important bout.

The 24-year-old made her main roster in-ring debut in a singles match against Mia Yim on the February 2 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The two WWE Superstars put on a great performance before The Buff Barbie ended the fight with the 'Prettiest Moonsault Ever' and pinned her opponent.

Ahead of the upcoming episode of WWE's blue brand, Tiffany Stratton took to X to send out a message. The 24-year-old will face Shotzi in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Stratton shared a picture of herself standing in front of a mirror:

"The pressures on🤑," she wrote.

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton opens up about real-life partner Ludwig Kaiser

Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser made their relationship public in 2022. The two performers have been on different shows for a long time, as Imperium is an integral part of RAW, and Stratton had a massive role in NXT before her recent move to SmackDown.

In a recent video, the former NXT Women's Champion opened up about the challenges of being on different shows. Stratton revealed the couple had very little time to spend together:

"As some of you may know, my boyfriend is on Monday Night RAW and I'm on SmackDown, which means we have opposite schedules, which freakin' sucks. We have the complete opposite of schedules. Like, he comes in Tuesday morning, I leave Thursday afternoon. We only have like two days together really because he's on the live shows every single weekend. But, it's okay."

She added:

"Actually, me and my boyfriend are going to be moving apartments soon and we're gonna be buying, like, our dream apartment. Not buying, just renting, but you get it. But I'm so excited because we live in a freakin' one-bedroom apartment and we just have so much stuff. All these suitcases - we practically live out of suitcases, so we just need more room to store everything. I have so much freakin' clothes, and, so does he, so we need a bigger closet, we need an extra room, we need it all, so I'm so excited.

Tiffany Stratton will be looking to replicate her NXT success on the main roster as well. Beating Shotzi on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown would provide her with the perfect opportunity to showcase her talent inside the chamber.

