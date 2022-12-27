Former champion sends two-word heartfelt message ahead of big WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden tonight

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan sent a heartfelt message ahead of tonight's big WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Liv will be in action tonight at a big live event at MSG in New York. The company holds a live event in the famous arena around the holidays every year. The show was reportedly supposed to feature a massive main event, but plans were recently changed.

Bray Wyatt has been advertised to appear on tonight's show and is currently involved in a bizarre storyline with LA Knight on WWE SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight's show, Liv Morgan took to Twitter to send out a heartfelt message. The 28-year-old said she was home and used Madison Square Garden as a hashtag in the post. She grew up in the area and was born in Morristown, New Jersey.

"I’m hooooooooooome 😜 #WWEMSG," tweeted Liv Morgan.

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

Former WWE manager annoyed with Liv Morgan's booking on SmackDown

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is not a fan of how Liv Morgan is being booked on SmackDown.

Liv Morgan had a career year in 2022 but things have fizzled out a bit as of late. She dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules and has seemingly lost her mind as well. Morgan attempted to attack Damage CTRL alone and the numbers game quickly caught up to her.

Tegan Nox made her triumphant return to the company and saved Liv from Damage CTRL. Liv and Nox recently battled Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the Women's Tag Team Championships, but Xia Li interfered to end the match with a disqualification.

On this past Friday's edition of the blue brand, Morgan picked up another loss in a Gauntlet match to determine Ronda Rousey's next opponent. Raquel Rodriguez won the match and the Rowdy One will defend the title against her on the final SmackDown of the year this Friday.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell noted that Liv has more fans than most female superstars on the roster and the company has derailed her push:

"What I didn't like about it is Liv getting beat because she was starting to get over. Those are the little things that happen that derail a talent's push, doing something like this just to fit into that match. She has a lot of fans. I think she has more fans than any of the other girls out there except for maybe the two heels. [From 19:23 - 19:48]

You can check out the full episode here:

Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan may be in line for another shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships down the line after Xia Li's interference. It will be interesting to see if Liv finds herself going after a singles title in WWE once again down the line.

Do you think Liv Morgan has been booked well following her reign as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes