Former champion sends a two-word message to John Cena after surpassing a major milestone in WWE history

Multi-time world champion John Cena holds a lofty position among WWE Superstars who have wrestled the most televised matches in the company's history. However, former WWE Champion Sheamus recently surpassed the Leader of the Cenation on the ranking board.

Since Cena began his Hollywood journey, he became a full-time actor and a part-time wrestler. Hence these sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based company have affected the 16-time world champion's stats.

Meanwhile, The Celtic Warrior is on a full-time schedule with World Wrestling Entertainment, with a smashing record of 1,423 televised matches, which puts him at the #7 position overall. He recently surpassed John Cena, who currently stands at #8, having wrestled 1,412 matches on TV and at premium live events.

Followed by this substantial achievement, the Brawling Brutes member sent a two-word message to the Hollywood star. Sheamus teased Cena with a waving hand emoji since he's now outshining the 16-time world champion on the list of most televised matches in WWE history.

"Seeya Cena 👋🏻," Sheamus wrote.

Kurt Angle believes Roman Reigns could beat John Cena's world title record

John Cena is tied with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair for most world championship reigns at 16 apiece. Now that The Nature Boy is retired and the Leader of the Cenation is on a part-time schedule, it is speculated that 14-time champion Charlotte Flair may break the legendary record soon.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns is a six-time world champion in the company, having held the Universal Championship twice and WWE Championship four times. The Tribal Chief is also currently the longest-reigning champion of the modern era.

While speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the 54-year-old legend shared that Reigns has the potential to surpass John Cena's iconic record only if he does not move to Hollywood.

"He’s [Roman Reigns] going to break the record. If he doesn’t skip and go to Hollywood and become a movie star, which I think he’s going to do," Angle said.

Reigns is currently on a reduced schedule, but is still the top star in WWE. Only time will tell if The Tribal Chief chooses to remain in World Wrestling Entertainment or makes the jump to the film industry.

