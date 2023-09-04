Former champion set for first WWE main roster match in 522 days

The Indian fanbase of the WWE's almost six year wait for a live event comes to an end this week. Several of the promotion's top talents will appear in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on September 8th, including former NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

The 25-year-old is a member of the Steiner family, one of the oldest and noteworthy in the history of the business. Breakker hasn't made the main roster move just yet, albeit heavy rumors around WrestleMania season earlier this year.

Bron Breakker's most notable performance of late was when he stepped into the ring at NXT Gold Rush to take on World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The title contest went on for just shy above 17 minutes, with Monday Night Rollins retaining the belt. It remains to be seen when Breakker will be drafted to the flagship show on Monday nights, or even WWE SmackDown.

The former NXT Champion's last appearance on the main roster was on April 4, 2022, edition of RAW, where he defeated Dolph Ziggler to regain the NXT Championship.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is convinced Bron Breakker is a future WrestleMania headliner

Mr. WrestleMania himself, Shawn Michaels, has mostly spent his post-retirement days as one of the guides for young talent in the developmental. The Heartbreak Kid is a fan of many of the stars from NXT, but most importantly, Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes.

Whilst he also named a couple of other stars, the Hall of Famer was particluar about the aforementioned names while doing an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta:

"I don't think anybody is gonna be surprised if they see Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes headlining a WrestleMania someday in the very near future."

You can watch the above video for a number of topics Shawn Michaels discusses, including WWE Superstars from the main roster working NXT shows. Dominik Mysterio is the current NXT North American Champion, despite RAW being The Judgment Day star's home turf.

