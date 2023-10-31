Former champion set to return to WWE programming for the first time in 28 years

A legend is set to return to WWE programming this week for the first time in decades.

Lex Luger is a legendary performer in the wrestling business and had a great career as a wrestler. He started as a football player and made it to the NFL before finishing his playing career in 1984.

The 65-year-old captured the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice during his career but never won a major title as a WWE star. He joined the company in 1993 before heading back to WCW a couple of years later. The veteran competed in his last WWF match on September 3, 1995.

Luger spent some time in TNA Wrestling later in his career and still makes appearances at wrestling conventions to this day.

Matt Camp is a co-host of WWE's The Bump and announced on social media today that Lex Luger will be appearing live in the studio this week. LA Knight will also be interviewed by Kayla Braxton during this week's show as well.

"AND we have @GenuineLexLuger joining us live in the #WWETheBump studio! Hey @JohnnyGargano, you want to join us so you can ask Lex where he bought his white shirt for the first Nitro?" he posted.

Bill Apter recalls a time when WWE legend Lex Luger walked out of a photoshoot

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently opened up about a time when Lex Luger walked out during a photoshoot.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter discussed when Jim Crockett arranged to have Lex Luger pose for magazine photos at a Lexus dealership, but he refused to do it. Apter added that Luger later apologized to him and noted that the magazine shoots helped turn him into a star.

"Lex didn't wanna do it. 'Why?' 'I don't wanna do these kind of things.' Well, they forced him to do it, and we gave him that. Years and years later, when he found God, he told me, 'You and the magazines helped make my career. I was a real bleep-hole to you, and I really apologize. I never should have done that, and I really love you and I appreciate the help that you and the magazines gave me.'" [4:04 – 4:34]

Lex Luger is a legendary figure in professional wrestling and has had a tremendous career. It will be interesting to see what he has to say when he appears on WWE's The Bump this week.

