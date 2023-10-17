"He walked out. He wouldn't do it" – WWE legend refused photograph and later apologized, Bill Apter recalls (Exclusive)

Legendary pro wrestling reporter Bill Apter recently recalled the time when Lex Luger walked out during a photo shoot.

In the 1980s, many fans and critics viewed Luger as the next Hulk Hogan due to his impressive physique and marketability. Apter and wrestling promoter Jim Crockett once arranged to take the rising star to pose for magazine photographs at a Lexus car dealership in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter revealed why the day did not go according to plan:

"He dressed beautifully. We brought him there. He's standing in front of the Lexus. Lex and Lexus, what a great cover this would make, and I pick up the camera and I'm getting ready to take the shot, and he just says, 'Stop, I can't do this,' and walked out. He walked out. He wouldn't do it." [2:58 – 3:19]

Watch the video above to hear more Lex Luger stories from Bill Apter, Mac Davis, and Teddy Long.

Lex Luger apologized to Bill Apter

On another occasion, Bill Apter wanted to present Lex Luger with the Rookie of the Year award on Joe Pedicino's Pro Wrestling This Week show. Luger initially refused to attend before legendary booker and wrestler Dusty Rhodes instructed him to do so.

Apter said Luger apologized several years later and thanked him for writing about him in magazines:

"Lex didn't wanna do it. 'Why?' 'I don't wanna do these kind of things.' Well, they forced him to do it, and we gave him that. Years and years later, when he found God, he told me, 'You and the magazines helped make my career. I was a real bleep-hole to you, and I really apologize. I never should have done that, and I really love you and I appreciate the help that you and the magazines gave me.'" [4:04 – 4:34]

Although Luger did not replace Hulk Hogan as wrestling's top star, he was still one of the industry's biggest names in the 1980s and 1990s. The 65-year-old captured several titles, including the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice. He also co-won the 1994 WWE Royal Rumble match with Bret Hart.

What are your favorite Lex Luger moments? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.