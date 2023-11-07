Former champion shares cryptic update amid WWE absence

A former WWE champion recently shared a cryptic update on social media during his absence from the company.

The name in question is Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion has been absent from WWE for a while now. The 38-year-old performer was last seen on television during his match against AJ Styles on the August 11, 2023, episode of the Friday Night Show.

Karrion Kross took to his Twitter account to share a cryptic update. He posted an old video from his time in Wrestling Revolver. In the video, the SmackDown star can be seen cutting a passionate promo. Kross revealed how he became a ruthless champion after this segment.

"You can’t be afraid of the truth, the crowd or the internet. You can’t be afraid to be alone. You can’t be afraid- period. Shortly after this, he became a ruthless champion many times over. He didn’t need to be chosen. All he had to do was choose himself above all others⏳," Kross wrote.

It will be interesting to see when and how WWE stages a return for the former NXT Champion, as plans regarding his comeback were reportedly scrapped right before a show on the blue brand.

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross talks about a potential match with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39

Karrion Kross has often expressed how he respected Bray Wyatt and looked up to the late wrestler. Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former IMPACT star opened up about his relationship with The Eater of Worlds.

Kross revealed he was supposed to fight Wyatt inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 39. He further stated that they were secretly discussing ideas for the potential match.

"So fast forward, we were supposed to work last WrestleMania. Nobody knew that except for a collection of writers and some people in the office. [Was this WrestleMania 39?] Yeah. We were slated to do something. And we would talk for hours about how we wanted to get into it, what we wanted to deliver creatively for people where we thought we both needed to be. We had, you know, ideas with Alexa [Bliss], Bo [Dallas] and Scarlett. You know, and then everything happened the way it did," Karrion Kross said.

A match between two of the most skilled character workers in the company at the Grandest Stage of Them All could have been show-stealing. But unfortunately, we are left only with our imagination of what could have been.

