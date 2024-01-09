Former champion shares wholesome update amid WWE absence

A WWE Superstar recently shared a heartwarming update on social media amid his absence from the Stamford-based company due to a neck injury. The name in question is Erik of The Viking Raiders.

The 39-year-old superstar's last appearance on WWE Television was on the September 4, 2023, episode of RAW. The Viking Raiders faced the team of Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle and secured the win after a highly entertaining bout. The former Women's Taga Team Champion suffered a neck injury that has kept him out of action for so long.

Erik recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming update with his followers. The former NXT Tag Team Champion posted an outdoor picture with his family consisting of himself, his wife, his son, and a pet dog:

"The Rowes. Photos by @lacyclaggphoto Clothes by @utlanderclothing Cash Boy by @wwevalhalla," The Viking Raider wrote.

You can check the Instagram post below:

For those unaware, Erik's real name is Raymond Rowe, and he has been married to on-screen manager Sarah Logan, a.k.a. Valhalla. The two superstars welcomed a baby boy on February 9, 2021.

WWE Superstar Erik provides an update on his injury

Erik recently took to Instagram to provide an update on his injury. He shared the news of having gone through a successful C6/C7 neck fusion surgery.

The former 24/7 Champion thanked the entire hospital staff and the Stamford-based company for providing him with the best medical care:

"I cannot express the proper gratitude and thankfulness to the amazing Dr Cordover and his incredible staff at @andrews_sports_medicine and St Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, AL, and to @wwe for always making sure I have the best care possible. C6 / C7 fusion surgery was successful and recovery begins now. I’m excited for all the possibilities once my cybernetic upgrades come fully online," wrote Erik.

You can check the Instagram post by clicking here.

It will be interesting to see when Erik returns to the squared circle. In the meantime, his partner Ivar has been showcasing his in-ring abilities in singles competitions.

Are you looking forward to seeing The Viking Raiders reunite? Sound off in the comments section below.

