Former champion shows off her original attire for Royal Rumble match; reveals why she didn't use it

The Royal Rumble saw many things not going as planned during matches. But while one former champion didn't botch a move during her match, she didn't expect to use the attire she wore at the premium live event.

The marquee event saw Bayley and Cody Rhodes etch their names into history. The two superstars won the event and earned the right to challenge for a title of their choosing at WrestleMania.

At the PLE over the weekend, a superstar was supposed to wear attire that matched their tag team partner. The female star in the discussion is Piper Niven. The talented wrestler took to her social media handle on X to show off the attire she was initially supposed to wear at the Rumble. Niven revealed she couldn't wear the outfit as it arrived late.

"Gutted it didn’t arrive on time but here’s my LGBT pride tartan fly plaid to match @ImChelseaGreen ‘s rumble skirt," she wrote.

Check out Piper Niven's post here:

Who is Cody Rhodes challenging after his victory at the Royal Rumble?

Cody Rhodes outlasted twenty-nine other WWE Superstars to punch his ticket to WrestleMania. The American Nightmare is the fourth Superstar to win two back-to-back Royal Rumbles.

As soon as he won the 30-man elimination match, Cody pointed at the WrestleMania sign and immediately turned his sights on Roman Reigns. He made his intentions clear by telling Reigns that he was coming for him next. In the post-show press conference, Rhodes reiterated that he would challenge the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

On this week's episode of RAW, Cody Rhodes came out to address his win but was interrupted by Seth Rollins. Rollins intrigued Rhodes by convincing him to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. The Visionary's offer caught Rhodes' attention and the American Nightmare promised to think about it before making his final decision.

