Former champion teases return after 21 months to help her husband on WWE RAW

A former champion has teased a potential return after 21 months to help her husband on WWE RAW.

Tonight's episode of the red brand is the first show following WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia. The premium live event took place this past Saturday, and there was a title change. Logan Paul captured the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio after hitting him with brass knuckles left behind by Latino World Order's Santos Escobar.

Logan Paul's former tag team partner, The Miz, appeared during The Grayson Waller Effect segment at Crown Jewel but is scheduled for a major match tonight on WWE RAW. The A-Lister will compete against Ivar, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet in a Fatal Four-Way match. The winner of the bout will earn a future title shot against Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Miz's better half, former Divas Champion Maryse, took to Instagram to tease a return to the company after 21 months. She was last in action when she teamed up with her husband in a mixed tag team match against Edge and Beth Phoenix at Royal Rumble 2022.

Maryse noted on her Instagram story that the Intercontinental Championship belongs to The A-Lister and added that she could return to deliver a DDT or two in her post seen below.

"The IC title belongs to @mikethemiz. Don't make me DDT these boys," she posted.

Maryse shared a message on Instagram ahead of RAW.

Vince Russo wants to see The Miz and Maryse as babyfaces on WWE RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo stated earlier this year that Maryse and The Miz should be presented as babyfaces on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo praised the 40-year-old's beauty and noted that the couple is likable on their reality TV show. Russo then wondered why the power couple wasn't presented as babyfaces on WWE RAW.

"They can be reset. First of all, Maryse is, and I've said this all the time, she is a naturally beautiful woman. Facial, she is a stunning woman. Here is the problem, they have their Miz and Mrs, and they are babyfaces. They are likable people. So, why are they heels on the show? Does that make any sense to anybody?" [From 23:42 to 24:10]

The A-Lister is a former eight-time Intercontinental Champion and is determined to dethrone Gunther of the title. Only time will tell if he can win tonight's Fatal Four-Way match on WWE RAW to earn a title match against The Ring General.

