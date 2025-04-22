Former champion teases surprising alliance with JD McDonagh following WWE RAW

A former champion teased joining forces with JD McDonagh in a recent social media update. The Judgment Day member returned to WWE programming on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Before his return to the red brand, McDonagh also showed up at the WWE Hall of Fame 2025 ceremony. Former WWE NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate recently took to his Instagram account to post a picture with his fellow New Catch Replublic teammate, Pete Dunne, and the Irishman.

As tension keeps mounting among JD McDonagh's stablemates, the social media post raises speculation about the former World Tag Team Champion possibly aligning himself with Bate and Dune following a potential falling out with other members of The Judgment Day.

"DAY 2: OPERATION YOUNG&BITTER. OBJ: PRY A GRIN FROM PETE. HALL OF FAME WITH CHUMS. RESULT: MISERABLE," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

In the final match of the April 21 editon of Monday Night RAW, newly crowned WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio defended his title against Penta. The challenger put forth an impressive performance and pushed the champion to his limit. However, the bout turned in "Dirty" Dom's favor after a returning JD McDonagh pushed Penta off the top rope.

Like JD McDonagh, Tyler Bate also returned to WWE programming recently

JD McDonagh suffered a horrendous injury earlier this year that put him out of action for nearly three months. The Judgment Day member suffered from broken ribs and a punctured lung while competing with The War Raiders on the January 27 edition of Monday Night RAW. McDonagh had been absent from WWE programming ever since.

Similar to JD McDonagh, Tyler Bate was also forced out of action after sustaining a terrible injury. The New Catch Republic member underwent surgery to treat the pectoral muscle he tore during an NXT match on July 2, 2024.

The 28-year-old returned to WWE on the final show of the wrestling promotion's European Tour last month. He joined forces with his tag team partner, Pete Dunne, to compete with The New Day inside the O2 Arena in London. Unfortunately, the English duo lost the bout.

Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate have not wrestled on RAW since their loss to The New Day. However, the two stars participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the go-home Friday Night SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41.

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

