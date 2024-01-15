Former champion teasing WWE return after 125 days

The wrestling world is seeing an explosion of returns and arrivals, and WWE is no different. A former champion took to social media today to tease a return to the Stamford-based company.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions. They will be in action in a non-title match tomorrow night against R-Truth and The Miz, also known as "Awesome Truth." R-Truth returned to the company at WWE Survivor Series 2023 after spending over a year on the shelf with a torn quad. The 51-year-old has somehow convinced himself that he is a part of The Judgment Day since his return to WWE.

The Viking Raiders are former RAW Tag Team Champions, but Erik has been out of action since the September 11, 2023 edition of WWE Main Event. Erik has undergone successful neck surgery, and Ivar has competed in a handful of singles matches during his tag team partner's time away from the company.

Erik of The Viking Raiders took to Instagram today to share an interesting message. He shared an image of himself in the cold and added, "Winter is here," as seen in his post below.

Bill Apter suggests interesting storyline for Judgment Day member on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1 but has not cashed it in for a title match.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter suggested that the company try something that has never been done before. Apter stated that WWE could simply let Damian Priest's Money in the Bank contract run out without The Archer of Infamy ever getting the chance to cash in.

Priest has tried to cash in multiple times, but something has always prevented him from getting the title match. The veteran has until July 1, 2024 to cash in his Money in the Bank contract before it officially expires.

"I mean, I just keep waiting for this to happen on TV already. It's just not going anywhere... Maybe it [the MITB contract] will just expire. They have never done that," said Apter. [18:41 onwards]

Expand Tweet

The Viking Raiders are an imposing team and will be a threat in the tag team division when Erik is ready to return to action. It will be interesting to see how long The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor can hang on to the Undisputed Tag Team Championship moving forward.

Are you a fan of The Viking Raiders? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE star losing fans because of Joe Biden connection? Find out here