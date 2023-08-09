Former champion undergoes slight name change on WWE RAW

A WWE RAW Superstar has recently undergone a slight name change, what was previously a nickname will be his official ring name moving forward.

Since returning to WWE in late 2022, Bronson Reed has been a welcomed addition to the main roster. The former NXT North American Champion's work on Monday Night RAW has been praised by fans, and his "tsunami" finishing move always arouses a huge reaction from live audiences.

On last night's episode of RAW, Bronson suffered a rare defeat to Shinsuke Nakamura, who picked up the win after hitting two Kinsashas. But as you may have noticed, there was a slight change in the former NJPW star's name, as the powerhouse was going by "Big" Bronson Reed as his official ring name.

This is not an unusual move by the company. Seth "Freakin" Rollins and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio also had similar additions to their ring names.

According to PWmania (via PWinsider), Reed is now billed as "Big" Bronson Reed internally, so the name change looks to be permanent.

Former WWE Writer Vince Russo believes that "Big" Bronson Reed is losing momentum

Since returning to WWE, Bronson Reed has been one of Triple H's most featured re-hires.

The Australian had a strong showing in the United States Championship Elimination Chamber bout and looked like a monster in his feud with Bobby Lashley, which ended with a loss for both men in a triple-threat match with Austin Theory.

After Reed lost to Nakamura on RAW, wrestling veteran Vince Russo stated that he believes the company is going backward with the booking of the big man.

Here's what Russo had to say during the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

"You can clearly see with Bronson Reed. From the first time we saw him to where we are now, we've gone backward. For whatever reason, they are making him eat sh**e, and I don't know why because I'm not there," said the veteran. [From 34:21 - 34:40]

You can watch the full video below:

Do you think "Big" Bronson Reed deserves more of a push? Let us know in the comments below!

