Former champion unleashes angry rant at Triple H following WWE Clash at the Castle

A popular WWE star got angry with Triple H's actions following the controversial end to the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. The name in question is Wade Barrett.

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defended his title against Drew McIntyre in the main event of the show. The two performers put forth an engaging back-and-forth battle before CM Punk, dressed as a referee, made his way to the ring. The Best in the World helped The Archer of Infamy retain the championship.

Wade Barrett, one of the commentators calling the action at the premium live event, was visibly upset with CM Punk costing McIntyre the title in front of his home crowd. Speaking during the post-show press conference, the former Intercontinental Champion called out The Second City Saint for his actions while demanding the latter to be thrown out of the building:

"We have a guy in CM Punk, who has materially derailed the show, a massive show. It was the biggest arena gate of all time, as we just learned. He derailed it. He derailed a World Heavyweight Championship match, the dreams of millions of Scottish people, and, of course, Drew McIntyre. He should've been thrown out of the building. Or, in fact, he should be thrown out for his own safety first of all," he said. [From 54:58 to 55:17]

He further questioned Triple H for not only inviting Punk to the press conference but also for whatever good The Game had to say about The Second City Saint:

"To have the leader of this industry, the leader of WWE, a man who I have consistently respected, Triple H, come out and answer these issues with quotes like, 'I’m happy to have Phil Brooks back. This is the Phil Brooks I want to see. Thrilled and excited to work with him.' And here's the real kicker: 'Thank you, CM Punk, for helping change the culture behind the scenes at WWE.' I cannot respect any of that. That is nonsense. The man is poison." [From 55:27 onwards]

Triple H sends message to newly crowned champions at WWE Clash at the Castle

In the second match of the night, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against The Unholy Union and the team of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Scottish stars Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre pulled off a surprise win, much to the crowd's delight.

Triple H took to X after the match to congratulate The Unholy Union, referring to the win as a massive statement-making one. The former world champion also shared a backstage photo with the new champions.

The victory marks Unholy Union's first-ever title win on the main roster. It remains to be seen how long they will keep their hands on the gold.