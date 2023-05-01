Former Champion vows to make WWE fans "shut up" after recent online criticism

Having been met with a fair amount of online hate in recent years, current WWE Superstar Omos has revealed how he deals with outside noise from viewers.

Since his debut in 2021, the Nigerian giant quickly made his presence known on the main roster after he teamed up with pro-wrestling veteran AJ Styles.

During a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, the 28-year-old was asked how it feels to perform in front of fans who may go on to critique his in-ring skills.

"I just gotta perform for me. As long as [the crowd] enjoys it, I see everything [about me] online… but at the end of the day all you gotta do is go out, perform, and make them shut up." [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Omos has undoubtedly been put in some major spots by WWE in recent years, having already faced both Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

MVP on Omos' next high-stakes WWE match

Having failed to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 last month, the former RAW Tag Team Champion will be hoping for a different outcome this weekend at Backlash when faces Seth Rollins in another high-profile matchup.

Speaking on RAW Talk, Omos' ringside manager, MVP, praised the former WWE Champion's in-ring skills as well as why they chose to face him at Backlash.

"Seth Freakin' Rollins has had an amazing career, from The Architect to The Visionary to the man he is today, he's accomplished virtually everything there is to accomplish," MVP said. "Honestly, I'm a fan, and I say that sincerely. He is one of the most impressive superstars in the game today, and that's precisely why The Nigerian Giant chose him. I wanna impress upon Seth that Backlash (…) it's no laughing matter." [0:14 – 0:50] [H/T Sportskeeda]

Omos v Seth Rollins is one of many top matches that will feature on this weekend's card in San Juan Puerto Rico, with Zelina Vega taking on Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's title, as well as Cody Rhodes going one-on-one with Brock Lesnar for the first time ever.

