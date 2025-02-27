Former champion warns WWE after Jey Uso causes chaos backstage

Jey Uso put former WWE Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller on notice with a brutal superkick on this week's Monday Night RAW. On Instagram, the 34-year-old superstar sent a stern message to the company's social media team.

Jey has been feuding with Gunther, whom he will challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. On this week's show, the reigning champion defeated Akira Tozawa and assaulted The Alpha Academy before The Yeet Master made the save.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, WWE posted a clip of Jey hitting Waller with a superkick during his backstage segment with A-Town Down Under. The Australian furiously called out WWE's social media team for asking him to collaborate in a post where he was taken out.

"Don’t ask me to collaborate on this cringe BS," wrote Waller.

Check out a screengrab of Waller's Instagram comment:

Grayson Waller previously commented on being superkicked by Jey Uso in 2023

Jey Uso was a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect at Payback 2023 when he officially signed with Monday Night RAW.

The segment concluded with Jey superkicking Waller. The latter reacted by stating that people were laughing at him for being on the receiving end of a superkick, but it didn't matter, as he had Jey and Cody Rhodes as guests on his show. Waller said:

"You think you funny, huh? A lot of people are laughing right now about what happened but I just had two of the biggest stars in the entire industry on my show and regardless of what happened, that clip is about to go viral. This is a good day for Grayson Waller, I guess that's the Grayson Waller Effect. Stop dming me too okay? I'm over that."

Jey Uso has established his place as one of the top stars in the company since signing with Monday Night RAW in 2023. He won his first career singles title on the red brand and could be a WWE World Champion post-WrestleMania 41.

