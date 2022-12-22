Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak has shared his opinion on Roman Reigns' next TV match.

The last SmackDown of the year (December 30) promises to be a big one as John Cena returns for his first match in over a year. He will team up with Kevin Owens to take on The Tribal Chief and Sami Zayn of The Bloodline in a tag team match.

Roman has plenty of history with the 16-time World Champion. The two men, having been the faces of WWE throughout different periods, have squared off in the ring one-on-one a couple of times. In fact, John's last match, which came at SummerSlam 2021, was against the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in a losing effort.

On the most recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Gulak weighed in on the upcoming match and the history between Reigns and Cena.

"I don't know anyone who makes Roman Reigns squirm as much as John Cena does. And I think it just goes to his legacy and everything he's accomplished over the years and him being the greatest of all time. Obviously Roman has some victories over John, you know. But, he's still John Cena," said Drew. [0:09 to 0:26]

Having last defended his title on November 5 at Crown Jewel against Logan Paul, Roman Reigns will wrestle his first match in almost two months at the year's last SmackDown. He is expected to defend his belts next at January's Royal Rumble, possibly against one of his opponents in the upcoming tag team match, Kevin Owens.

Drew Gulak doubled down on claiming that John Cena is the the "Greatest of all time" over Roman Reigns

Amidst his thoughts on how John Cena makes Roman Reigns squirm during WWE's The Bump, Drew Gulak claimed that Cena is the "greatest of all time." He has since doubled down on his comments.

The debate of the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in wrestling is an ongoing one. While many names are thrown around, The Leader of Cenation is definitely part of the conversation. Having won 16 world titles, he is considered by many to be the GOAT.

Another name that will surely enter the debate once his career ends is Roman Reigns, who is the longest-reigning world champion in the modern era.

Drew Gulak, it seems, has his answer in the GOAT debate locked in, as he said during his appearance at The Bump that he believes John Cena is the greatest of all time when it comes to wrestling. He has since tweeted this in response to his comments.

"I said it!"

While Roman Reigns is not expected to take a pin in the upcoming match, the fact that John Cena is wrestling after over a year will surely make the upcoming tag match unpredictable.

