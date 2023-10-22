Former Champion wins first match in 181 days at recent WWE event

WWE is undoubtedly the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, with some of the best wrestlers competing for them. Hence, it is not possible for the creative to book everyone strongly. One of the names who has suffered such a fate is Karrion Kross. However, the former NXT Champion snapped his unfortunate streak at the live event last night.

After a lackluster first run, The Herald of Doomsday has failed to gain traction in his second stint with the promotion as well. Kross has not been involved in many notable programs and has often been on the losing end of his feuds. He has also been absent from TV programming for the last few weeks.

However, Kross was able to turn things around at this week's Saturday Night's Main Event, where he secured a victory over Butch in a singles match. This was the star's first victory on the live circuit in 181 days. He last won at a house show back in April when he defeated Mustafa Ali.

Expand Tweet

The WWE live event last night was full of surprises and memorable moments. Click here to check out the complete results.

Karrion Kross' segment was reportedly scrapped from WWE SmackDown

Karrion Kross has been treading water since his feud with AJ Styles came to an end. While The Herald of Doomsday is incredibly talented, he has been a victim of inconsistent booking and has failed to connect with fans.

It was recently reported that a vignette featuring the former NXT Champion was slated to feature on SmackDown. However, the plans were later nixed.

Expand Tweet

Karrion Kross recently hinted at going after Roman Reigns as he was seen stalking The Bloodline from behind the curtains when they made their entrance on SmackDown. However, The Tribal Chief is currently busy with LA Knight, and it's possible that WWE is waiting for the feud to wrap up so they can start a program with Kross.

What are your thoughts on Karrion Kross' second run with WWE? Sound off in the comments section below, and let us know your thoughts.