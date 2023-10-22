WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Former champion wins first match in 85 days,  Solo Sikoa suffers rare loss (Edinburg, 10/21)

WWE held the first live event of the week on Saturday, October 21, in Edinburg, Texas. The show was stacked with top stars from SmackDown in action and even featured a title match.

Bobby Lashley kicked things off with a singles match against Santos Escobar. However, The Street Profits soon interfered in the match, which led to Joaquin Wilde and Carlito coming out to make the save. It was later turned into a six-man bout where the LWO stood tall in the end.

The show also featured Shotzi in action, who defeated Isla Dawn in a one-on-one contest. Austin Theory also defeated Cameron Grimes elsewhere on the card.

Karrion Kross was also in action in Edinburg. The Herald of Doomsday defeated Butch in what was his first win in over 80 days. Kross last won a match on WWE programming on 28 July when he defeated Karl Anderson on SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

The former NXT Champion has been treading water since his feud with AJ Styles ended. He was reportedly slated to have a segment on the blue brand this week, but plans were later changed.

The only title match of the night saw IYO SKY defend her WWE Women's Championship against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match. The Genius of the Sky was able to retain the gold.

However, Sky's stablemate Bayley did not enjoy the same fate as she was on the losing end of her singles match against Raquel Rodriguez.

The event was headlined by LA Knight, who took on Solo Sikoa in Street Fight. The Megastar is set to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, and he got a major boost for the same after handing The Enforcer a rare loss.

While Jimmy Uso tried his best to assist his fellow Bloodline member, Knight was able to overcome the numbers disadvantage to come out on top. The 40-year-old also had a message for Roman Reigns after the victory.

Expand Tweet

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results

Here are the complete live event results from Edinburg, Texas, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Santos Escobar def. Bobby Lashley The LWO: Santos Escobar, Carlito and Joaquin Wilde def. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits Shotzi def. Isla Dawn Austin Theory def. Cameron Grimes Karrion Kross def. Butch WWE Women's Title: Iyo Sky def. Asuka and Charlotte Flair Raquel Rodriguez def. Bayley Street Fight: LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa