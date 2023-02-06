Former champion in WWE says he's ready to earn a spot in the Elimination Chamber on RAW

Former WWE United States Champion Damian Priest is ready to earn his spot in the Elimination Chamber match later this month for a chance to face Austin Theory.

Priest joined The Judgment Day roughly one year ago when it was still run by WWE Hall of Famer Edge. However, he sided with Finn Balor to oust The Rated R Superstar from the group. He recently teamed up with fellow member Dominik Mysterio to take on The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Titles. However, they ended up on the losing side.

Priest will take on one-half of The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins, in a qualification match for the United States Title. The Archer of Infamy is aware of this and took to Twitter to hype his showdown with Dawkins, where he promised to leave him "smacked in the ring."

"1st I'll leave Dawkins looking smacked in the ring tomorrow on #WWERaw. Then I'll head to the #EliminationChamber to once again reign as US champion!"

Damian Priest isn't the only one who could earn a spot at WWE Elimination Chamber

Aside from Damian Priest's matchup against Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford from The Street Profits will also be in action on the upcoming episode of RAW. The high-flyer takes on Elias in the other Elimination Chamber qualifier. Recent reports also suggested that Ford is expected to have a big night.

Already competing in the Elimination Chamber matchup will be Johnny Gargano, Seth Rollins, and the current US Champion, Austin Theory.

The Women's Elimination Chamber match will see five stars compete for a chance to face RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Asuka, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya have all been added to the bout, with one spot yet to be decided.

Elimination Chamber is set to take place on Saturday, February 18, from the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It will be headlined by Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Who do you want to see win the Elimination Chamber match? Sound off in the comments section below.

