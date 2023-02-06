Potential spoiler on WWE star set to qualify for United States Championship Elimination Chamber match

The United States Championship is set to be defended inside the Elimination Chamber at WWE's upcoming premium live event on February 18. Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Johnny Gargano have already qualified for the match.

Theory's remaining two opponents will be determined by qualifying matches on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Angelo Dawkins will battle Damian Priest of The Judgment Day, while Elias will square off against Montez Ford. The winning superstars will qualify for the title match at Elimination Chamber.

According to a new report from Xero News, The Street Profits' Montez Ford is set to have a big night on this week's red brand. Montez is reportedly set to defeat Elias in their qualifying match and will be added to the United States Championship match at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Xero News @NewsXero



Some Early notes for Raw and some other notes.



Will be on our website later on as well for anyone not wanting to use Patreon.



patreon.com/posts/78271462 Contains SpoilersSome Early notes for Raw and some other notes.Will be on our website later on as well for anyone not wanting to use Patreon. Contains Spoilers Some Early notes for Raw and some other notes.Will be on our website later on as well for anyone not wanting to use Patreon.patreon.com/posts/78271462

Montez Ford praises the tag team division in an interview ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Montez Ford has the potential to be a singles star in WWE down the line but is currently a part of the popular tag team, The Street Profits, with Angelo Dawkins.

Ford and Angelo Dawkins have had great matches with some of the best tag teams on the planet. Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 32-year-old reflected on getting the opportunity to be a part of the company's stacked tag team division.

"We have faced like the best of the best. The Usos, New Day, The Viking Raiders, and basically every tag team, especially The Academy, The OC. The tag division is so stacked and I think it's just the mass of always been in there with tag teams that always go. Like, all tag teams go, so I feel like mentally prepared for it and that's something that we just do on a day-to-day basis. Just like figuring it out, each match and just doing what we do in the red or the blue," said Montez Ford. [From 3:26 to 3:57]

Montez Ford is an incredible athlete and will likely create a memorable moment during the Chamber match in a couple of weeks. Time will tell if he will be able to capture his first singles title in the company at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Would you like to see Montez Ford win the United States Championship at the Elimination Chamber? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 29381 votes