Former Diva teases return to WWE after 1326 days

A former WWE Diva has teased a return to the promotion after 1326 days since her last appearance. Recently, stars from the Divas era, such as AJ Lee and Nikki Bella, have made their return to WWE, and this Diva could join them as well.
Taking to X (Twitter), Danielle Louise Moinet, aka Summer Rae, posted a message teasing a return to "home."
"Think it’s time to come home………" she wrote.
Rae last competed in WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble, entering the over-the-top-rope at number 23. She went immediately after Natalya but was eliminated by her in under a minute.
Summer Rae was a part of WWE's developmental system, first at FCW and then at NXT, for three years. During her time in NXT, she feuded with Emma and aligned with former NXT Champion Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone.
She debuted on the main roster in 2013 as Fandango's dance partner. On the main roster, her notable feuds came against Natalya and AJ Lee as well as Emma. She also formed an on-screen relationship with Rusev, managing him in his feud against Dolph Ziggler and Lana. Rae's WWE run came to an end after she was released in 2017.
Summer Rae recently underwent a treatment and received support from WWE stars
In an Instagram post Summer Rae revealed that she underwent Helix CO2 laser treatment for her skin. The treatment is an advanced skin resurfacing procedure that improves skin's appearance.
Rae was thankful for the treatment, and her post received likes from current WWE stars such as Naomi and Chelsea Green.
With a lot of big returns in WWE recently, it remains to be seen whether Rae follows suit. She has expressed an interest in returning to the promotion before, and her recent tease could be a major hint about her future plans.
