Former Diva teases return to WWE after 1326 days

A former WWE Diva has teased a return to the promotion after 1326 days since her last appearance. Recently, stars from the Divas era, such as AJ Lee and Nikki Bella, have made their return to WWE, and this Diva could join them as well.

Ad

Taking to X (Twitter), Danielle Louise Moinet, aka Summer Rae, posted a message teasing a return to "home."

"Think it’s time to come home………" she wrote.

Summer Rae @DanielleMoinet Think it’s time to come home………

Ad

Trending

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Rae last competed in WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble, entering the over-the-top-rope at number 23. She went immediately after Natalya but was eliminated by her in under a minute.

Summer Rae was a part of WWE's developmental system, first at FCW and then at NXT, for three years. During her time in NXT, she feuded with Emma and aligned with former NXT Champion Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone.

Ad

She debuted on the main roster in 2013 as Fandango's dance partner. On the main roster, her notable feuds came against Natalya and AJ Lee as well as Emma. She also formed an on-screen relationship with Rusev, managing him in his feud against Dolph Ziggler and Lana. Rae's WWE run came to an end after she was released in 2017.

Summer Rae recently underwent a treatment and received support from WWE stars

In an Instagram post Summer Rae revealed that she underwent Helix CO2 laser treatment for her skin. The treatment is an advanced skin resurfacing procedure that improves skin's appearance.

Ad

Rae was thankful for the treatment, and her post received likes from current WWE stars such as Naomi and Chelsea Green.

With a lot of big returns in WWE recently, it remains to be seen whether Rae follows suit. She has expressed an interest in returning to the promotion before, and her recent tease could be a major hint about her future plans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!