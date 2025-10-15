Former employee accuses WWE of using John Cena’s farewell bout for profit - "They want to do a number" (Exclusive)

WWE legend John Cena is finishing up his farewell tour this year with just four more dates on his calendar. Former writer Vince Russo shared some explosive details about the company's booking strategy.
John has had a mixed farewell tour. The earlier part of his run was marred with a flop heel turn. After The Rock's absence, WWE abandoned the heel turn heading into SummerSlam. John however has put on some stellar matches, including an instant classic with AJ Styles this past weekend at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia.
This week on a new episode of Writing with Russo, the ex-WWE writer Russo claimed that WWE wanted to do a huge gate off of Cena's last appearance. He felt the company was using the 17-time Champ's last match to drive ticket sales and do record numbers. He explained that the creative team should have given a lot of thought to the last match and booked a compelling storyline with a roster member who would get the rub from John. He pointed out that even if Gunther returns for the final match, it wouldn't mean anything without the right booking.
"They're promoting John Cena's last match. They want to do a number off Cena's last match. That's it. Like, that's it." He added, "You would think, with the amount of time we had, get one guy over that's gonna be on the roster. It's like you said, the way they booked Gunther, a win over John Cena means absolutely zero. Nothing!"
With John Cena approaching the final leg of his retirement tour, it will be interesting to see who will be his final opponent. His last match his scheduled for December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event.
