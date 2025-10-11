Former employee recalls Vince McMahon’s advice; slams current WWE regime for making excuses (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about his learning from Vince McMahon. He worked closely with the former boss during the height of the Attitude Era.

McMahon stepped away from the WWE after the Janel Grant lawsuit. The former employee accused her boss of harassment and sexual misconduct. Since then, the former boss has tried to fight off the allegations, claiming them to be untrue and fabricated.

During a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo recalled Vince McMahon's advice back in the day. He mentioned that the boss didn't bother with what else was on TV. Mr. McMahon always felt that if WWE put on a good show, people would tune in and watch. Russo revealed that as a writer in WWE, he never went up to the boss with excuses. The former writer claimed the current regime was always making excuses for their shortcomings in putting on a good show.

"The truest words that Vince McMahon ever said to me was, 'Vince, I don't want to hear about the competition. I don't want to hear what's on the other channels. I could give a sh*t.' Here's what he said. If it's good, they will watch it. You didn't make excuses with Vince. Bro, if we had a sh*tty rating and a bad show and if I were to tell Vince, 'Oh yeah Vince, but there was a playoff game.' I would have been fired. Because I would have now been making excuses. And that's all this freaking company does. It's making excuses."

During the furious rant, Russo also lambasted Triple H. He claimed that Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and even the Undertaker did not know how to produce good shows despite their success as wrestlers.

