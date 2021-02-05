Former Forgotten Sons member Steve Cutler comments on his WWE release

WWE recently announced the release of former Forgotten Sons and Knights of the Lone Wolf member Steve Cutler. Cutler has taken to social media to comment on his release from the company.

Steve Cutler and his partner Wesley Blake joined forces with former United States Champion King Corbin several weeks ago as the Knights of the Lone Wolf. Before that, they competed on SmackDown as the Forgotten Sons, with Jaxson Ryker serving as the third member. However, neither Cutler nor Blake has appeared on WWE TV in recent weeks.

WWE confirmed on their social platforms that they parted ways with Steve Cutler, and the latter took to Twitter to comment on his release.

Unfortunately, today I was released. It was shocking, to say the least. But, I am excited about the future and all the possibilities in front of me.



Thanks for your continued support.



90 days... the countdown begins🍻🍻 — Steve Kupryk (@SteveCutlerWWE) February 5, 2021

Due to the 90-day no-compete clause, Cutler won't be able to perform for any other promotion for the next three months, but he is counting down the days when he becomes a free man.

Steve Cutler's run in WWE

Steve Cutler on WWE NXT

Steve Cutler joined WWE in 2014 and competed in NXT as a member of the Forgotten Sons before the stable made their main roster debut on SmackDown last year. They didn't accomplish on either show, which was fitting for their tag team name.

The Forgotten Sons were taken off TV for some time after Jaxson Ryker posted a controversial tweet that garnered a lot of heat. According to reports, Ryker is currently expected to be released by WWE, though he currently performs on RAW with Elias.

Steve Cutler and Wesley Bake, on the other hand, returned to SmackDown two months ago as King Corbin's subordinates, adopting the moniker 'Knights of the Lone Wolf.' With Jaxson Ryker on RAW and Cutler no longer in WWE, it's left to be seen what the company has planned for Wesley Blake.