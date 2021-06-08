"I'm laughing at you" - Vince Russo discusses the current state of WWE [Exclusive]

Vince McMahon is the chairman and C.E.O. of WWE. He is responsible for all the major creative decisions that go into producing weekly WWE television, including RAW and SmackDown.

RAW has recently seen a major dip in ratings, especially last week, when the third hour of the show reportedly drew only a little over a million. This was a drastic drop from their ratings the hours prior.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo sat down with Dr. Chris Featherstone to discuss the recent episode of Monday Night RAW. Russo commented on the current product that WWE puts out weekly:

"Vince McMahon, at the end of this day, whatever happened at the end of that show, whatever I was watching, here's what I know: Your name is on that bro and I'm laughing at you." Vince Russo added, "I'm sitting here, I'm laughing at you, I'm laughing at [Bruce] Prichard, I'm laughing at anybody involved with that show. That is a reflection of Vince McMahon."

"If you think it's funny and you're laughing at us continuing to watch this, bro I got news for you. Those with a brain are laughing at you. If anybody built their reputation on pride, it was Vince McMahon and that's gone." Vince Russo continued, "The reputation is gone. I don't care how much money Nick Khan makes you, this is a laughing stock."

Vince Russo also commented on the recent deals that WWE has made

During the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo had some more thoughts to share about the content that WWE produces:

"With Nick Khan and them making all these deals, and them selling product to people who think they are still getting Austin, The Undertaker and Hogan, that's what these people believe. You don't need to improve anything to sweeten that number for stockholders."

In the last few months, there have been some major developments in WWE with regards to their financial dealings. In January, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming acquired exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the WWE Network. Moreover, WWE has recently released several employees, both on and off-screen, due to budget cuts.

WWE was also reportedly looking into a possible partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling, which grabbed the attention of the wrestling world for a while.

