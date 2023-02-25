Former IC Champ wants to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame will take place on March 31. With five weeks to go until the ceremony, Jacques Rougeau has expressed an interest in being inducted into the elite group.

Rougeau, aka The Mountie, worked for WWE between 1986 and 1994 before returning for another short run with the company in 1998. The 62-year-old won the Tag Team Championship three times with Pierre Carl Ouellet. He also captured the Intercontinental Championship once.

In an interview with The Wrestling Chatter's Jack Farmer, Rougeau said he would like to become a Hall of Famer:

"Honestly, I can look at the camera and say I should be in there because everybody that I worked with – the Harts for four years, and everybody else that I worked with – they're all in. One of my sayings that I always say: to create Batman you need a good Joker. And if Batman's in the Hall of Fame, I think The Joker should be in there too." [1:14 – 1:39]

Rougeau fell out with Vince McMahon in 1994. The French-Canadian took issue with the WWE Executive Chairman changing the finish to his WrestleMania 10 bout at short notice.

The Quebecers (Ouellet and Rougeau) lost several matches at live events before facing Men on a Mission (Mabel and Mo) at WrestleMania. They were promised a victory at the biggest show of the year, but Mabel and Mo were booked as the winners instead.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently mentioned the Rougeaus

Elimination Chamber took place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on February 18. Roman Reigns defeated hometown hero Sami Zayn in the main event to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Triple H paid tribute to several Canadian wrestling legends at the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, including Jacques Rougeau's family:

"This is something that I'm very passionate about. It was a very historic night. This was about [Edouard] Carpentier. This was about Vachon [wrestling family]. This was about the Rougeaus. This was even about [Killer] Kowalski. The people that made that passion for what we do over generations get us to where we are today. This was about the Hart family. This was about Bret. And it was really about Pat Patterson."

WWE is yet to announce any 2023 Hall of Fame inductees. Dave Bautista, aka Batista, is expected to headline the ceremony, three years after his induction was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

