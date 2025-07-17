Former IC Champion says he was mistreated by The Undertaker in WWE; shows "evidence"

The Undertaker had a decades-spanning in-ring career in WWE that saw him get involved in several memorable rivalries. One such feud of The Deadman was against JBL, who recently joked about being mistreated by the legend.

Ad

JBL had a bunch of matches against The Undertaker in 2004-2005, most prominently at SummerSlam 2004, where the former won by DQ. While most of The Phenom's feuds in WWE were serious and intense, the one with The Wrestling God had tons of hilarious segments on TV that saw him terrorizing the latter.

The former Intercontinental Champion recently responded to a clip of their feud on X and wrote how it was an example of The Undertaker's mistreatment.

Ad

Trending

"More evidence how I was mistreated by the Undertaker," JBL wrote.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

You can check out his tweet below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

JBL wants The Undertaker to come out of retirement in WWE

A few days ago, on his Something to Wrestle with John Layfield podcast, JBL opened up about The Deadman potentially getting back inside the ring again. The former WWE Champion argued that 'Taker was still in great shape and that he should face Gunther in his return match, as the Hall of Famer was as physically imposing as The Ring General.

Ad

"It would be awesome, you know. And the thing is, Gunther is an easy choice,” JBL said. “You need a big, tough guy that can wrestle, that knows his way around, and you need a guy that can get heat on Undertaker, you know, you need, you know, Undertaker is a big guy, and he looks great now, and he’s still a really big guy. You need a guy like GUNTHER that [sic] can get heat on it. And so, it makes perfect sense that GUNTHER would be the guy if 'Taker [is] looking for somebody to come back.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Phenom has maintained that he's retired, with his last match going down at WrestleMania 36. It remains to be seen if he ever gets the itch to get back or if WWE lures him into a return down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE