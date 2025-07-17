Former IC Champion says he was mistreated by The Undertaker in WWE; shows "evidence"

The Undertaker had a decades-spanning in-ring career in WWE that saw him get involved in several memorable rivalries. One such feud of The Deadman was against JBL, who recently joked about being mistreated by the legend.
JBL had a bunch of matches against The Undertaker in 2004-2005, most prominently at SummerSlam 2004, where the former won by DQ. While most of The Phenom's feuds in WWE were serious and intense, the one with The Wrestling God had tons of hilarious segments on TV that saw him terrorizing the latter.
The former Intercontinental Champion recently responded to a clip of their feud on X and wrote how it was an example of The Undertaker's mistreatment.
"More evidence how I was mistreated by the Undertaker," JBL wrote.
JBL wants The Undertaker to come out of retirement in WWE
A few days ago, on his Something to Wrestle with John Layfield podcast, JBL opened up about The Deadman potentially getting back inside the ring again. The former WWE Champion argued that 'Taker was still in great shape and that he should face Gunther in his return match, as the Hall of Famer was as physically imposing as The Ring General.
"It would be awesome, you know. And the thing is, Gunther is an easy choice,” JBL said. “You need a big, tough guy that can wrestle, that knows his way around, and you need a guy that can get heat on Undertaker, you know, you need, you know, Undertaker is a big guy, and he looks great now, and he’s still a really big guy. You need a guy like GUNTHER that [sic] can get heat on it. And so, it makes perfect sense that GUNTHER would be the guy if 'Taker [is] looking for somebody to come back.”
The Phenom has maintained that he's retired, with his last match going down at WrestleMania 36. It remains to be seen if he ever gets the itch to get back or if WWE lures him into a return down the line.
