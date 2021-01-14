Former IMPACT Wrestling tag team makes NXT debut

On tonight's episode of NXT, former IMPACT Wrestling tag team, The Rascalz, made their debut on the black and gold brand. They are participants in this year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament and progressed to the second round after beating Jake Atlas and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

The team of Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz, minus Trey Miguel, are now known as Wes Lee and Nash Carter and their team has been rechristened as MSK.

The team of Lee and Carter impressed in their debut against Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Jake Atlas and picked up a win to advance in the Dusty Cup tournament. The winner of the Dusty Cup gets a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships.

That's one way to make a debut.



Making their way to the second round of the #DustyClassic: MSK! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rJUusMQJol — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 14, 2021

Who is MSK?

The team of Wes Lee and Nash Carter along with Trey Miguel were one of the most exciting trios in IMPACT Wrestling. Despite never winning the IMPACT Tag Team Championships, they were one of the most sought after teams.

Lee and Carter were signed to WWE in December 2020 without Trey Miguel after they left IMPACT Wrestling.

The latest class of recruits to report to the WWE Performance Center include independent wrestling standouts @DezmondXavier, @zachary_wentz and @AlexZayne. 👀 @WWEPC https://t.co/iGzqKroV0R — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2020

After the signing, Triple H commented on the possibility of Miguel signing with WWE in the future. Later, rumors surfaced that Miguel is considering both WWE and AEW as his next venture and that Vince McMahon's company was still interested in signing The Fresh Prince of Mid-Air and reunite him with his Rascalz teammates.

MSK marks their NXT debut with an impressive win

As stated earlier, MSK made their debut tonight on NXT against the team of Atlas and Scott. The four Superstars in the ring gelled well with each other and presented the NXT Universe with a fast-paced and exciting tag team match.

In the end, Lee and Carter hit a running blockbuster double-team finisher on Swerve to pick up the win.

Many predicting MSK to go all the way and win this year's Dusty Rhodes Classic tournament.