Former Intercontinental Champion expresses his concerns with The Bloodline ahead of WWE RAW XXX

Sami Zayn, voiced his opinion on the recent turbulence caused in The Bloodline by the Kevin Owens problem ahead of WWE RAW is XXX.

On last week's edition of SmackDown, Reigns was ready to sign the contract for his upcoming title match against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. But The Prizefighter had a surprise for The Tribal Chief as he blindsided and took out the entire Bloodline on his own.

KO also left the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the dust as he sent Reigns through the table with a pop-up powerbomb finisher. Honorary Uce arrived in the ring once the chaos had subsided. Owens exited the ring and ran into the crowd, effectively ending the segment.

As tensions between Owens and Reigns grew, questions were raised about Zayn's reliability and why he was so late in arriving to assist The Bloodline.

The 38-year-old WWE star took to Twitter to convey a six-word message to prove that his allegiance seemingly lies towards The Tribal Chief's family.

"It's not what it looks like," Zayn wrote.

You can check out Sami Zayn's tweet below:

WWE announced a special segment featuring The Bloodline and Sami Zayn

For the past few weeks on WWE programming, KO has been putting ideas into the former Intercontinental champion's mind that Roman Reigns and his family members are using him to do their dirty work.

Even after Zayn proved his honesty towards The Tribal Chief at Survivor Series WarGames, he has been in chaos because he betrayed his former best friend.

Due to this, WWE has announced the Tribal Court segment for RAW XXX, featuring the former Intercontinental Champion and The Bloodline.

Following Smackdown's main event, it was revealed that Reigns' acknowledgment ceremony, which was initially scheduled for the milestone episode of RAW, has been canceled.

Instead, Roman Reigns and his cousins will hold a Tribal Court session during which The Honorary Uce will be on trial.

Do you think Sami will prove his reliability to The Bloodline on RAW is XXX? Sound off in the comment section below.

