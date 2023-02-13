Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet reminisces an incident from a wrestling event outside of the WWE

WWE Superstar Ricochet took a trip down memory lane to a professional wrestling show that occurred six years ago in England.

The former Intercontinental Champion is well-known for his involvement with Dragon Gate, NJPW, and Evolve. Outside of WWE, he went by several monikers, including Helios and Prince Puma.

Ricochet is widely acclaimed across the wrestling industry for his high-flying skills and quick maneuvers. Before joining World Wrestling Entertainment in 2017, he squared off with NJPW star Will Ospreay at WCPW True Destiny.

WhatCulture Pro Wrestling True Destiny is a professional wrestling show that aired on February 12, 2017, at Planet Ice in Milton Keynes, England.

During the event, Will Ospreay and Ricochet showcased enthralling in-ring skills and instincts. Both men came to a spot where the top rope broke due to their high-flying maneuvers.

The 34-year-old star took to Twitter to reminisce about the match against Ospreay and remarked that the bout took place six years ago to this day.

"6 years ago today," he wrote.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 opened up on Ricochet being a victim of WWE's backstage issues

EC3 recently discussed the former Intercontinental Champion's becoming a victim of the company's backstage issues. He also commented on why Ricochet does not get a lot of attention.

During a conversation on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former IMPACT World Champion stated that no superstar can stand out and be unique.

"Unfortunately, he could be the attraction, and he should be an attraction, in a sense. Just by suffering that one defeat upon return and kind of being shuffled around, it just makes him a bigger version of everybody else. And that's the problem with WWE. No one can stand above and be different," EC3 said.

The 34-year-old has previously held the United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and NXT North American Championship. He is currently in a pairing with Braun Strowman, as the two men lost a match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Usos on the latest episode of the blue brand.

