Former Intercontinental Champion sends 4-word message after Europe tour where he lost to LA Knight five times

WWE Superstar LA Knight was successful in his tour of Europe as he scored five out of five victories in his United States Championship defense. One of his opponents, a former Intercontinental Champion, sent a four-word message as the tour was coming to a close. That would be Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE embarked on a tour of Europe, with the SmackDown roster and a few RAW Superstars like Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Sheamus making their way early as well. LA Knight had a few opponents against whom he defended his United States Championship. It was a combination of Nakamura, Ludwig Kaiser, and a change-up of Sheamus and Ilja Dragunov.

Former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura has not wrestled on WWE TV for four months now, last losing to Sheamus on RAW in late April 2024. After an unsuccessful attempt at becoming the United States Champion in Europe with five losses to LA Knight, The King of Strong Style shared a post on Instagram in German, roughly translating to "Comes/coming to your city."

You can check out his Instagram post below:

It remains to be seen what plans the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the 44-year-old star.

A face turn was teased after one of LA Knight's successful title defenses in Germany

As we mentioned, Ludwig Kaiser was a main fixture of the United States Championship defenses. He has been well received by his home country fans in Germany, and understandably acted more like a babyface as WWE Live Events are not televised.

After one of LA Knight's wins in Germany, he gave a nod to Kaiser, who sat defeated. The reigning United States Champion even got out of the ring early to let Ludwig have his moment with fans, teasing a major face turn for the first time in his WWE career. You can see the video in the link above at the 9:00 mark.

Kaiser will also get a great reception at Bash in Berlin 2024, where he is expected to introduce World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in the main event. It is not confirmed as of yet that Gunther vs. Randy Orton will be headlining the upcoming premium live event, but considering that The Ring General is from Austria and the overall build-up of the match has been given more importance than Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens, it is a safe assumption to make.

We will likely get a report confirming the World Heavyweight Championship match as the main event of Bash in Berlin 2024 soon.

