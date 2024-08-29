[VIDEO] Major face turn teased after 34-year-old star breaks character in loss to LA Knight

LA Knight recently got past a big obstacle in the form of Santos Escobar on SmackDown. After his most recent United States Title defense, he momentarily put over one of his opponents - a long-time villain whose face turn was teased as he broke character.

WWE was in Germany as they gear up for the upcoming Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. The tour has mostly featured SmackDown stars and a few RAW superstars who missed this week's show to be in Europe. Some of those names included Sheamus, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, and the German superstar Ludwig Kaiser.

United States Champion LA Knight defended his title in a Fatal-4-Way match in Brussels, Belgium, and Oberhausen & Stuttgart in Germany. On all occasions, The Megastar came out victorious.

In the most recent event in Stuttgart, Knight pinned Shinsuke Nakamura. At the 9:00 mark of the video below, you can see LA Knight giving 34-year-old Ludwig Kaiser his flowers and exiting the ring, allowing the German star to have a moment in front of his home country fans. Kaiser then soaked in the well-deserved adulation in a character-breaking moment.

Logan Paul revealed why he thinks LA Knight's win over him at SummerSlam doesn't count

The United States Champion ended what many fans considered a reign of terror from Logan Paul. The Social Media megastar held the title from November to August, defending the title a 'whopping' two times before losing to Knight.

On the Impauslive Podcast, Logan Paul broke his silence on his United States Title loss to LA Knight at SummerSlam, revealing why he thinks it doesn't count:

"At the end of the day, it's always going to be my belt. It's my belt. I see it on him, but everyone knows that US Title is mine. So you can have it for now, for the time being, but I'm coming back for a rematch because I don't know if y'all saw... My foot was on the rope; it was on the rope on number three. One, two, and my foot just bounced off the rope. In wrestling terms, that means it doesn't count," said Paul. [2:00 onwards]

We wouldn't be surprised to see WWE run this one back at some point in the future. Perhaps later this year in Saudi Arabia.

