"He is Vince McMahon's dream of a talent" - Former manager admits that WWE is the best suited atmosphere for Cody Rhodes

Jim Cornette believes that Cody Rhodes is best suited for WWE and is meant to work in the company's atmosphere.

On a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette claimed that Rhodes is exactly what Vince McMahon looks for in a talent. He also praised the former Intercontinental Champion for his skills on the microphone.

Additionally, Cornette shared his belief that WWE can push Rhodes as a star, as he can deliver both in promos and in matches.

"This is the atmosphere for Cody Rhodes, he's a sports entertainer and the entrance, the Cody countdown and the presentation for this audience, and he's so well spoken," said Cornette. "Right now, he is Vince McMahon's dream of a talent. He looks good, he wears a suit, he dresses up, you can push him as a star, and he goes out and he delivers verbally, and he can work." [0:22-0:51]

Vince Russo believes the WWE Universe will soon turn their backs on Cody Rhodes

Jim Cornette believes that Cody Rhodes has all the tools to become a top star in WWE. But another wrestling veteran, Vince Russo, thinks it won't be too long before the WWE Universe turns their backs on The American Nightmare.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said the following regarding this potential outcome:

"Not long bro. Not long at all," said Russo.

He further claimed that the former AEW star is being forced down people's throats. In his mind, this is why fans will eventually start to hate Rhodes.

"I was reading an article the other day where somebody was trying to say that the countdown worked because the second hour was higher than the first hour and this and that," Russo continued. "The bottom line is, even if it works for a week or two, you're shoving the guy down everybody's throat and people don't like that. When you start doing that, they start turning on you, everybody knows that. It's almost like, he's the shiny new toy and they don't have any other toys. I mean, that's pretty much what it seems like. He's the new guy. He's the shiny new toy and there's nobody else."

Rhodes will face Seth Rollins to complete their trilogy at the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event.

