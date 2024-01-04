Former MITB winner was WWE's original LA Knight, according to Bill DeMott

LA Knight has become one of WWE's most popular superstars over the last year. According to Bill DeMott, the 41-year-old's gimmick is similar to the one Ken Anderson portrayed in the company.

Anderson performed as Mr. Kennedy on WWE's main roster between 2005 and 2009. The former Money in the Bank winner was known for his promo skills and larger-than-life personality.

On The Bill DeMott Experience, former NXT coach DeMott explained why LA Knight reminds him of Anderson:

"He [Ken Anderson] was built like a brick, you know what. He was put together good. He was athletic. To me, he's LA Knight. Ken Anderson is the original LA Knight. The body movements and things like that. That kind of stuff. I was a big fan." [13:07 – 13:29]

LA Knight has made no secret that he did not get along with DeMott while training under the former WCW star. In an interview on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, he said "a professional issue" involving the then-NXT coach led to his WWE departure in 2014.

Bill DeMott on Ken Anderson's WWE exit

At one stage, Ken Anderson looked on course to become a regular WWE main-eventer. The one-time United States Champion feuded with top stars, including Batista and Shawn Michaels. He also faced The Undertaker at three premium live events in 2006.

Bill DeMott is still unsure why Anderson's WWE run only lasted four years:

"I don't know the ins and outs of what didn't make him more successful. I thought he started out, he was on fire, and he just fell from grace. Whether that was internally in the back or outside of the ring or whatever, I don't know any of that stuff." [12:42 – 13:01]

Anderson's WWE release came four days after he was accused of injuring Randy Orton in a match on RAW. In 2022, he confirmed on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling that he had issues with Orton when he left. However, they have since cleared the air.

